Diseases & Treatments

Athletes May Have More Than Twice the Risk of Irregular Heart Rhythm – Younger Athletes at Greater Risk

scitechdaily.com
 15 days ago

Younger athletes are at greater risk of atrial fibrillation than older athletes, say researchers. Athletes may have more than twice the risk of irregular heart rhythm. Younger athletes are at greater risk of atrial fibrillation than older athletes, say researchers. Athletes appear to be almost two and half times more...

