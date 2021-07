ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A mandate that everyone wear a mask in public places in St. Louis City and County is back. Effective Monday, everyone 5 and older in St. Louis City and County must wear a mask in indoor public places and on public transportation regardless of vaccination status. Officials are also urging people to wear masks outside if they are in a group. Those who are seated in a restaurant or bar eating and drinking, and those who have disabilities that prevent them from wearing masks are exempt from the mandate.