CHARLOTTE, N.C., July 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Let's Talk Interactive, Inc. (LTI), a leader in customizable telehealth solutions, today announced it has been recognized by Charlotte Inno as a Fire Award honoree, which honors 50 of Charlotte's startups, tech firms and organizations that are "on fire." The Fire Awards are a glance into the companies in the region ablaze over the last year—from new funding rounds, product launches and pandemic pivots that not only saved businesses but benefited customers along the way. The list was compiled through a combination of public nominations, expert input and editorial coverage.