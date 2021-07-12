Cancel
Politics

AP News in Brief at 11:03 p.m. EDT

Frankfort Times
 16 days ago

Afghan vet: 'What have we ended up with at the end of it?'. Images of the World Trade Center towers collapsing in New York were still fresh in the minds of the first American troops arriving in Afghanistan, as the U.S. launched an invasion targeting the Afghanistan-based al-Qaida leaders who plotted the attacks of Sept. 11, 2001. More than 800,000 U.S. troops have served in the Central Asian country since then, in a war that quickly expanded to confronting Afghanistan's Taliban and to nation-building. On Monday, the top U.S. commander in Afghanistan, Gen. Scott Miller, relinquished his command in Kabul, underscoring the winding down of America’s longest war.

MilitaryDerrick

US stepping up airstrikes this week to support Afghan forces

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. military this week has launched additional airstrikes in support of Afghan government forces in their fight against the Taliban, using both conventional warplanes and armed drones, the Pentagon said Tuesday. The strikes, following several conducted last week, indicate stepped up U.S. support after weeks of...
POTUSNewsweek

U.S. Appears Poised for Withdrawal from Iraq as Prime Minister Says 'No Need' For Troops

The U.S. appears ready for withdrawal from Iraq as Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi announced there was "no need" for U.S. troops, the Associated Press reported. "There is no need for any foreign combat forces on Iraqi soil," Mustafa al-Kadhimi told AP. He said Iraq's security forces and army are capable of defending the country without the help of U.S. troops.
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
CNN

Sohail Pardis was beheaded because the US didn’t reward him for his service

CNN — Sohail Pardis was on his way to pick up his sister in Afghanistan’s Khost province for the upcoming Eid celebrations marking the end of the holy month of Ramadan. What was supposed to be a joyous occasion turned into a horrific nightmare as he reached a Taliban-controlled checkpoint along his route to Kabul. As CNN reported Friday, villagers witnessed Taliban militants drag Pardis out of the vehicle and behead him.
Foreign PolicyTimes Daily

China-Taliban ties warming ahead of US withdrawal

BEIJING (AP) — China’s foreign minister met Wednesday with a delegation of high-level Taliban officials as ties between them warm ahead of the U.S. pullout from Afghanistan. Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
POTUSCBS News

Biden's latest executive order could make it easier for Americans to quit their jobs

President Biden's latest executive order promoting competition in the U.S. economy could make it easier for Americans to quit their jobs. Mr. Biden is proposing the Federal Trade Commission curtail the use of noncompete agreements, which are contracts that often restrict lower-paid employees from taking another job within their industry. CBS MoneyWatch reporter Irina Ivanova joined CBSN's Elaine Quijano to discuss.
Fox News

Biden tells reporter she's a 'pain in the neck' for question about Veterans Affairs

President Joe Biden called a reporter a "pain in the neck" Monday in the Oval Office for asking him a question that was off his preferred topic of Iraq. Sitting in the Oval Office with Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi, Biden smiled as NBC's Kelly O'Donnell asked him to comment on Veterans Affairs Secretary Denis McDonough's announcement that front-line VA workers would be required to get a coronavirus vaccine.
POTUSMSNBC

Trump under oath in 2021? New DOJ ruling rattles Trumpworld

The DOJ has announced it will not use its powers to try to shield Trump administration veterans from testifying to Congress about the January 6th insurrection and Trump’s efforts to overturn the election. MSNBC’s Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber is joined by Obama veteran Neal Katyal to discuss how this reduces the veterans’ ability to duck accountability and what this means for citizen Trump himself.July 28, 2021.
Alabama StatePosted by
People

Alabama Gov. Says Unvaccinated People Are 'Being Lied To'

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey is strongly urging residents of her state to get the coronavirus vaccine as the highly contagious Delta variant continues to spread. In an op-ed published Tuesday in The Washington Post, the 76-year-old Republican blasted anyone who is "pushing fake news and conspiracy theories about this vaccine," accusing them of being "reckless" and "causing great harm to people."
POTUSPosted by
CNN

New evidence shows Trump appointees' political interference with CDC weekly Covid data reports, House subcommittee says

Washington (CNN) — A Democratic-led House select committee says it has uncovered evidence of political interference by the Trump administration into the federal government's coronavirus response last year, including attempts to alter or block data reports from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention detailing the dire effects of the virus.

Comments / 0

