If you played the original Aragami, then you might be surprised to learn that in Aragami 2 you can forsake stealth altogether. That’s right -- where the first game was so dedicated to stealth that outright combat was an almost guaranteed death, its follow-up just handed me a katana and said “good luck.” Don’t get me wrong: Aragami 2 is still a stealth game at heart with lots of incentives to stick to the shadows, but when I was caught with my hand in the cookie jar, killing every witness seemed to do the trick just fine. Add in the planned 3-player co-op and Aragami’s sequel looks like it will be leaning a lot more heavily on the “action” part of “stealth-action.”