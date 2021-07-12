The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale 2021 starts today: Everything to know about this huge event

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission. Wish you had a boldly colored bag or wallet to flaunt through the rest of summer? With all the bright colors on the sidewalks and runways alike, we get it. Luckily for us, so does Kate Spade. Even luckier for us, today just so happens to be the Kate Spade Surprise Sale, which means for a limited time, you can get a deal on a Kate Spade purse, or on the brand's wallets and jewelry for summer and beyond, all for up to 75% off.