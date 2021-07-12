Cancel
The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale 2021 starts today: Everything to know about this huge event

Cover picture for the article— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission. If you're a lover of all things fashion and can't wait to shop the next big trend, you probably know a thing or two about the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale 2021. It’s the best time of the year to grab department store's coveted designer items at new lows for men, women, children and the home, with deals on everything from best-selling clothes and shoes to top-rated purses and beauty products. That means a ton of big-name brands, including UGG, The North Face, Tory Burch, Nike and more, introducing major price cuts on next season's most exciting items.

