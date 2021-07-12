Severe Weather Statement issued for Meriwether, Pike, Troup, Upson by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-12 09:42:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-13 09:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Meriwether; Pike; Troup; Upson THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR MERIWETHER...PIKE NORTHWESTERN UPSON AND EASTERN TROUP COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 645 PM EDT The storms which prompted the warning are weakening below severe limits, and therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However, gusty winds and heavy rain are still possible with these thunderstorms. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will relay your report to the National Weather Service Peachtree City.