Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Montgomery County, OH

Fair Food Elevated

By Bryan Suddith
mostmetro.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVisitors to the Montgomery County Fair are going to have some choices to make when it comes to lunch and dinner. Sure, you can find funnel cakes and all manner of fried foods and frozen drinks, but did you know that Gourmet Corndogs are a thing? I found awesome bbq today with Grumpy’s BBQ. They are local, came down from Greenville and they are serving up some awesome chopped brisket, more than the bun could handle. With a half dozen sauces, pickles, peppers and onions, you can top it the way you like. Big sandwich, big dring and slaw, $10.00.

www.mostmetro.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Montgomery County, OH
Government
Local
Ohio Government
City
Bellefontaine, OH
State
Florida State
County
Montgomery County, OH
State
Kentucky State
Local
Ohio Lifestyle
Montgomery County, OH
Lifestyle
Local
Ohio Food & Drinks
City
Florida, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Good Food#Food Truck#Fried Foods#Soul Food#Miami Valley#Food Drink#Fair Food#Gourmet Corndogs#Taco Depot#Corndog#Bite Me
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Cakes
News Break
Politics
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
FOXBusiness

Republicans opposing massive infrastructure bill ask: Where’s full text?

The U.S. Senate, in a 67-32 procedural vote Wednesday, advanced a $1.2 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill -- despite the fact that the full text of the proposal hasn't been made public yet. At least one Republican voting no on the proposal to begin debating the package expressed his frustration on...
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Biden to ask federal workers to get vaccinated or face testing -source

WASHINGTON, July 28 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden is expected to announce on Thursday that all civilian federal workers will need to be vaccinated against the coronavirus or face regular testing, social distancing, mask requirements and travel limits, a source familiar with the matter said. Biden, who will deliver...
Posted by
Fox News

Simone Biles addresses fans after withdrawing from Olympic events

Simone Biles, the superstar gymnast who pulled out of both the individual and team all-around competitions at the Tokyo Games, addressed her fans on Twitter late Wednesday to thank them for the support. "The outpouring love & support I’ve receive has made me realize I’m more than my accomplishments and...
Posted by
NBC News

Magnitude 8.2 earthquake strikes off Alaska, tsunami warnings issued

Tsunami warnings were issued for parts of Alaska and a tsunami watch was in place for Hawaii after an earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 8.2 struck off the coast of the Alaska peninsula early Thursday. The tremblor struck around 50 miles south of Perryville, a small town of 100...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

GOP, Democrats battle over masks in House, Senate

Masks are once again emerging as a flash point on Capitol Hill after Congress’s top doctor issued new guidance and cases ramp back up due to the delta variant of COVID-19. More than half a dozen Republican lawmakers refused to comply with a reinstated requirement Wednesday that everyone wear masks on the House side of the Capitol, which followed new Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidance the day before urging everyone in high-risk areas to wear masks.
Posted by
The Hill

Facebook to require employees be vaccinated to return to the office

Facebook is requiring its employees to be fully vaccinated before they return to the office. The requirement is for anyone at Facebook’s U.S. offices and the implementation of the policy will depend on “local conditions and regulations,” according to the statement from Facebook’s Vice President of People Lori Goler on Wednesday.

Comments / 0

Community Policy