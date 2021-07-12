Fair Food Elevated

Visitors to the Montgomery County Fair are going to have some choices to make when it comes to lunch and dinner. Sure, you can find funnel cakes and all manner of fried foods and frozen drinks, but did you know that Gourmet Corndogs are a thing? I found awesome bbq today with Grumpy’s BBQ. They are local, came down from Greenville and they are serving up some awesome chopped brisket, more than the bun could handle. With a half dozen sauces, pickles, peppers and onions, you can top it the way you like. Big sandwich, big dring and slaw, $10.00.