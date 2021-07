Habitat for Humanity of Denton County will host a dedication ceremony for its 104th home this week. The ceremony, set for Friday at 6 p.m., celebrates the dedication of the home at 1108 E. Hickory St. to the Puga Sosa family. Noe Sosa and Violeta Puga, along with 4-year-old daughter Brigitte, will be presented with the keys to the 1,350-square-foot home, which features three bedrooms and two full baths. The family invested 400 “sweat equity” hours into building the house and will receive a zero-equivalent interest home loan from Habitat for Humanity.