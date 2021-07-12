Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress & Courts

Application Period Opens for Candidates Seeking to Fill Fahey Seat on NY's High Court

By Ryan Tarinelli
Law.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA commission says it’s accepting applications to replace Judge Eugene Fahey on the state Court of Appeals, formally starting the process to fill the latest expected vacancy for the state’s highest court. The application deadline is Aug. 6, according to the state commission. Fahey is turning 70 years old this...

www.law.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Retirement Age#High Court#The State Commission
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
Related
Congress & Courtsprimenewsghana.com

Supreme Court removes Justice Honyenuga from Opuni trial

The Supreme Court has in a majority decision stopped Justice Clemence Honyenuga from continuing with the trial in which Dr Stephen Opuni and two others are standing trial at the High Court. The five-member panel of the apex court in a three-two majority ruled that Justice Honyenuga, a Justice of...
Congress & Courtsfreightwaves.com

Appellate court affirms harassment and retaliation ruling against trucking company

The United States Court of Appeals for the Sixth Circuit (which oversees Tennessee, Kentucky, Ohio, and Michigan) recently addressed a trucking company’s liability when an employee sued alleging sexual harassment by the driver trainer, after being terminated. The Sixth Circuit upheld the lower court’s decision against the trucking company finding the trucking company liable for the $150,000 jury verdict.
Neosho, MOthenewsdispatch.net

NSD seeking applications for open school board seat

A seat has opened for the Neosho Board of Education due to the resignation of Melissa Wright, who is moving out of the district. This will be a temporary seat that will go back on the ballot for the election in April 2022. If interested in filling the seat, please submit a letter of interest to the NSD Board of Education by Tuesday, Aug. 3.
Athens, GAathensceo.com

Community Tree Council Seeks Candidates for Open Position by Aug. 29

The Athens-Clarke County Unified Government (ACCGov) seeks qualified candidates to fill a volunteer position for a three-year term on the Community Tree Council (CTC). The CTC provides information and recommendations on community tree policy and procedures to Athens-Clarke County officials, staff, and the public and offers educational opportunities and activities promoting responsible management of community tree resources.
Fernandina Beach, FLfernandinaobserver.com

Judge Fahlgren Sets Contempt Hearing for Ragucci

As a result of a hearing held on Friday, July 23, 2021, Circuit Court Judge Steven M. Fahlgren ordered Nassau Terminals, LLC and Christopher Ragucci, its CEO, to produce documents requested by Fernandina Beach resident “Chip” Ross pursuant to the Florida Public Records Act within 48 hours. Nassau Terminals and...
LawLaw.com

'Frustrated' Legal Department Leaders Want Law Firms to Improve Data Reporting

General counsel are increasingly looking for law firms that can collect and deliver data so corporations can improve their decision-making about risks and spending. But they are often frustrated when outside counsel can’t meet these expectations, according to in-house sources. Law firms that are unable to digitize data and offer...
Bloomington, ILwjbc.com

Bloomington accepting application’s to fill Ward 6 board seat

BLOOMINGTON – Residents in Ward 6 can now apply to fill Bloomington council member Jenn Carillo’s seat after the council member announced they were stepping down. Carillo, who represents Ward 6, is resigning after their landlord sold the house they currently reside in and is moving outside their ward. For...
California StateNew Haven Register

California court requires lawyers in murder case challenges

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — California prisoners are entitled to a lawyer when they challenge their murder convictions for killings that others committed, the state Supreme Court ruled Monday. The court's ruling means that hundreds of inmates who want to use a 2-year-old law to fight their convictions have the right...
U.S. PoliticsLaw.com

Waiving Eleventh Amendment Immunity Through Conditioned Federal Funds

Earlier this year, in T.W. v. New York State Board of Law Examiners, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit considered whether the New York State Board of Law Examiners (the Board) waived Eleventh Amendment immunity when bar applicants were reimbursed for application expenses through other state agencies. In a unanimous opinion, written by Chief Circuit Judge Debra Ann Livingston, and joined by Circuit Judge Denny Chin and Judge Katherine Polk Failla of the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York, the Second Circuit held that the Board did not waive Eleventh Amendment immunity since (1) it did not directly request or receive federal financial assistance conditioned on waiver, and (2) it was not a “program or activity” of a department, agency, or other instrumentality that waived immunity. With this case, the Second Circuit joins its sister circuits in reiterating that state entities should be able to knowingly waive immunity in discrete situations without the acceptance of conditioned federal funds for some departments vitiating immunity for others. This decision, which extends beyond the specific situation of state licensing exams, highlights the importance of considering how state-use of conditioned federal funds may affect potential litigation and how best to structure various relationships—including contracts, collaborative research agreements, and assignments—to account for Eleventh Amendment immunity considerations.

Comments / 0

Community Policy