Application Period Opens for Candidates Seeking to Fill Fahey Seat on NY's High Court

Earlier this year, in T.W. v. New York State Board of Law Examiners, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit considered whether the New York State Board of Law Examiners (the Board) waived Eleventh Amendment immunity when bar applicants were reimbursed for application expenses through other state agencies. In a unanimous opinion, written by Chief Circuit Judge Debra Ann Livingston, and joined by Circuit Judge Denny Chin and Judge Katherine Polk Failla of the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York, the Second Circuit held that the Board did not waive Eleventh Amendment immunity since (1) it did not directly request or receive federal financial assistance conditioned on waiver, and (2) it was not a “program or activity” of a department, agency, or other instrumentality that waived immunity. With this case, the Second Circuit joins its sister circuits in reiterating that state entities should be able to knowingly waive immunity in discrete situations without the acceptance of conditioned federal funds for some departments vitiating immunity for others. This decision, which extends beyond the specific situation of state licensing exams, highlights the importance of considering how state-use of conditioned federal funds may affect potential litigation and how best to structure various relationships—including contracts, collaborative research agreements, and assignments—to account for Eleventh Amendment immunity considerations.