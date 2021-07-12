Cancel
Investigators study pathology of Usher syndrome

By David Hutton
ophthalmologytimes.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUsher syndrome 1G protein SANS regulates the splicing of genes, particularly those linked to Usher syndrome, which can lead to early vision loss form RP. A team of investigators are conducting research into Human Usher syndrome (USH), a form of hereditary deaf-blindness. The disease results from ciliopathy caused by mutations...

