Investigators study pathology of Usher syndrome

Have you ever experienced numbness and tingling of your fingers while sleeping in the middle of the night? Did you then shake your hand to wake it back up?. This is a very common scenario in patients with carpal tunnel syndrome, the most common form of nerve entrapment. Entrapment refers to a nerve that gets pinched or squeezed in the body. Since nerves are very sensitive to changes in pressure, this pinching is what leads to the development of symptoms. In the case of carpal tunnel syndrome, the nerve that gets affected is the called the median nerve, and it gets squeezed at the wrist in a tight space called the carpal tunnel. The space is formed by wrist bones on three sides, and then a very thick and strong ligament that runs over the top. This tight space contains the median nerve as well as 9 different tendons that control the movement of the thumb and fingers.