PHILADELPHIA — There’s an easy litmus test that Daryl Morey will be using when evaluating trade offers for Ben Simmons. The rest of us would be wise to use it, too. If the deal in question had been completed before the Sixers’ playoff series against the Hawks, would they have been in an equal or better position to win? In other words, does this deal make the Sixers a better team, a worse team, or a different but equal team?