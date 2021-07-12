Sunday’s Storm Hits El Paso Hard W/ Rain, Hail & Power Outages

If you were listening to the weather forecasters on Sunday you probably thought eh, we're not going to get any rain. There was a maybe 10% chance of rain being forecasted but around 3 o'clock in the afternoon, all hell broke loose. The dark ominous clouds that began piling up on the horizon moved into town quickly and then seemed to stall over the east central part of town. The airport got an official 1.8 inches of rain but I live in that area and my backyard rain gauge registered 3 1/2 inches of rain. My back porch was more flooded than during the worst of Storm 2006. Things were crazy. Check out the video I shot while I was on Edgemere near Bassett trying to get home during the storm.