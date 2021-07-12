Cancel
El Paso, TX

Sunday’s Storm Hits El Paso Hard W/ Rain, Hail & Power Outages

El Paso got hit with another severe thunder and lightning storm yesterday, bringing heavy rain, hail, and even causing power outages across the city. Monsoon season in El Paso has officially begun, and it's wreaking havoc on roadways, homes, businesses and severely flooding our streets. This year's monsoon season, which generally runs from around mid-June to the end of September, is reminiscent of the 100-year storm that occurred in the 2006 flood.

