Britain to ask tech companies for details of those who abused players -The Times

July 12 (Reuters) - British ministers will tell social media companies to immediately hand over details of those who made online racially abusive comments towards England players after their defeat against Italy in the Euro 2020 final, The Times newspaper reported.

“We want real-life consequences for the people who are tweeting this abuse,” the newspaper quoted an unidentified government source as saying.

Black players in the England soccer team were subjected to a storm of online racist abuse after their defeat in the final, drawing widespread condemnation.

