WATCH: Texas Teen’s Golf Ball is Unbelievably Struck in Midair by Lightning

By Buddy Logan
 17 days ago
I remember, growing up, they used to clear out the swimming pool when there was lightning. Pretty sure they still do that. Do they clear out Topgolf courses for the same?. "When I saw the lightning bolt my first instinct was to run,' Gomez said. 'I slipped on the wet floor and was just happy I caught myself...I was just glad that it {lightning} hit the ball instead of me,' Gomez said via The Daily Mail.

SportsWashington Post

Did lightning actually strike a golfer’s ball in viral Topgolf video?

Social media was shocked earlier this week when a clip appearing to show a golfer’s ball struck by lightning went viral on the Internet. Some called the video fake, while others blasted Topgolf, the venue where the incident occurred, for not proactively evacuating the facilities ahead of the storm. Now some experts are weighing in, questioning whether the video is all that it seems.
San Antonio, TXcw35.com

CAUGHT ON VIDEO: Golf ball hit by lightning at Topgolf

SAN ANTONIO - Most golfers dream of the perfect strike on the ball. In San Antonio, that strike was electrifying, and it was all caught on video. The golfer was at Topgolf driving range hitting into a storm that was in the area. Shortly after the ball left the tee,...
San Antonio, TXKTSA

Lightning strikes for local teen at Topgolf

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A viral video shows the moment lightning struck a golf ball in midair in San Antonio. Tomas Gomez was enjoying some post-finals fun with friends at Topgolf on May 28 when it had begun storming. As conditions began to worsen, Gomez and his friends had agreed it was time to wrap up so he asked his brother’s girlfriend Arlette Ibarra to record his final drive.
