County up one case

Lawrence County reported one new confirmed COVID-19 cases over the last three days, state health officials.

The county’s death total stayed at 216. There were no probable cases reported.

The county’s totals since the beginning of the pandemic are 7,712 cases (5,531 confirmed, 2,181 probable).

In Lawrence County, 32,999 partial doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered, 1,880 fewer than reported Friday.

There have been 32,479 full vaccination doses administered, 84 fewer than originally reported Friday.

The number of Pennsylvanians who are fully vaccinated is up to 5,560,626, which is 61.2 percent of the eligible population.

So far, 5,771,963 residents have received one dose.

At UPMC Jameson Hospital, there are two COVID-19 patients. The state health department reported no adult ICU beds are available with five currently staffed.

There are no COVID-19 ventilators in use and no adult patients in the COVID-19 intensive care unit.

The state reported 547 new cases and 13 new deaths over the last three days on Monday, bringing the respective totals to 1,214,320 and 27,750. The statewide percent positivity for the week of July 2 to July 8 increased to 1.2 percent from 1.1 percent.