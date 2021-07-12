Joey Doiron finishes fast for PASS win at Oxford Plains Speedway

Having speed at Oxford Plains Speedway has rarely been a problem for Joey Doiron, but having it when it matters most has seemed to elude the Berwick native. Doiron was fast again Sunday night at Oxford Plains, including at the end, when he crossed the finish line first to win the Honey Badger Bar & Grill 150 Pro All Stars Series race. It was Doiron’s second PASS Super Late Model win of the season, but his first in the No. 21 Distance Racing-built car. Doiron previously won at Lee Speedway in New Hampshire in his No. 20 Dale Shaw-built car.