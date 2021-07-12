Vallejo City Council to discuss Glen Cove Fire Station, surveillance advisory board

The Vallejo City Council will be hearing a proposal on Tuesday evening for a new Surveillance Advisory Board and will also discuss reopening the Glen Cove Fire Station. In May of this year, the council agreed to create an advisory board to oversee surveillance technology and other law enforcement tools employed by the Vallejo Police Department. Nonprofit watchdog group Oakland Privacy, along with the ACLU, had sued Vallejo previously for using a cell-site simulator to track cell phones without first undergoing a public process, and have been closely monitoring (no pun intended) the city’s use of surveillance technology ever since.