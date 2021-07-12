Cancel
Introducing the Radio Texas Live Legends Podcast

By Billy Dukes
99.5 WKDQ
99.5 WKDQ
 16 days ago
Aaron Watson, Cody Johnson and Kacey Musgraves are nationally known stars in 2021, but once upon a time each was at a turning point in his or her career. Actually, for these three artists — and all eight featured on the Radio Texas Live Legends podcast — it was more of a launching point.

