Four-Star '23 DB R.J. Jones breaks down June visits to Arizona State, Ohio State and USC
Bellflower (Calif.) St. John Bosco defensive back R.J. Jones visited a couple of Pac-12 schools in early June as well as Ohio State later in the month. Jones is one of the state’s top safety prospects and we’ve been raving about his instincts and ball skills since he was just a freshman. He started the last two years at Mission Hills (Calif.) Alemany before making the move to Bosco a little over a month ago.247sports.com
Comments / 0