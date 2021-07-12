Four-Star '23 DB R.J. Jones breaks down June visits to Arizona State, Ohio State and USC

Lincoln Riley and the Oklahoma Sooners do it again as they have another 5-star quarterback committed to their football team. The Oklahoma Sooners are no stranger to elite quarterback talent. From Baker Mayfield to 2021 Heisman candidate Spencer Rattler, Lincoln Riley knows how to groom exceptional passers that fit his offensive scheme. Rattler is the guy entering this upcoming year, but the latest recruit that committed to Oklahoma ensures Riley will have talented signal-callers for the foreseeable future.