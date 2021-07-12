Cancel
This Is What Halle Bailey Looks Like As Ariel From The Little Mermaid

By Mike Nied
 15 days ago
After literal years of waiting, Disney fans are finally getting their first look at Princess Ariel from the upcoming live-action "The Little Mermaid" remake. Halle Bailey, the actress tapped to play the iconic mermaid from the 1989 classic, shared a photo of herself in costume on Instagram to celebrate the end of the film's production. Posing on the coast of Sardinia, Italy (where production took place, according to Screen Rant), the actress looks absolutely stunning as she reclines in front of the setting sun. One thing that is unclear from the photo is whether Bailey is rocking Ariel's signature red hair.

