This Is What Halle Bailey Looks Like As Ariel From The Little Mermaid

Get in, loser — we're going for a stroll down "Mean Girls" memory lane! Cast reunions for TV shows were everywhere in the Year of Quarantine in 2020, conveniently timed for the Tina Fey-helmed comedy's sweet 16th anniversary. Hosted by Katie Couric, the "Mean Girls" virtual reunion brought back and checked in on stars like Lindsay Lohan, Amanda Seyfried, Rachel McAdams, Lacey Chabert, and of course, Fey herself. All the principal stars looked practically like their 2004 selves with a few career changes here and there. Since that fateful film, Lohan (who played heroine Cady Heron) has moved to Dubai where she doesn't "have to be publicly seen all the time," as she told Emirates Woman. The once-ubiquitous movie star, rocking her natural freckles and red hair these days, is set for a comeback with a Christmastime 2021 Netflix project, as per Variety.