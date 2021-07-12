Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Minnesota State

Protesters to rally against Minnesota’s sex offender treatment program

By RILYN EISCHENS Minnesota Reformer
southernminn.com
 15 days ago

People opposed to Minnesota’s sex offender treatment program plan to rally in St. Paul Sunday to demand lawmakers phase out the program. Clients of the Minnesota Sex Offender Program and their relatives are calling for “an end to an indefinite detention program they believe is an unconstitutional death sentence” at facilities in Moose Lake and St. Peter, according to a news release from organizers.

www.southernminn.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Moose Lake, MN
Local
Minnesota Government
State
Minnesota State
Local
Minnesota Crime & Safety
Local
Minnesota Society
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tim Walz
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Protest Riot#The Star Tribune
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Capitol
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
News Break
Society
News Break
Protests
Related
CelebritiesPosted by
CNN

Simone Biles’ sponsors stand by her after she withdraws from Olympic events

New York CNN — Simone Biles’ sponsors offered statements of support Wednesday following her decision to pull out of Thursday’s individual, all-around gymnastics competition at the Tokyo Olympics. The 24-year-old champion cited mental health concerns as the reason for her earlier withdrawal from Tuesday’s team competition during interviews with reporters...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
CNN

House Republicans revolt over reimposed mask mandate

(CNN) — The drama over mask wearing on Capitol Hill is back and in full force. One day after Capitol Attending Physician Dr. Brian Monahan reinstated a mask mandate in the House of Representatives, many House Republicans purposefully defied the rules by appearing on the floor maskless. This is the...
CelebritiesPosted by
The Associated Press

Bob Odenkirk collapses on ‘Better Call Saul’ set

LOS ANGELES (AP) — “Better Call Saul” star Bob Odenkirk collapsed on the show’s New Mexico set on Tuesday and had to be hospitalized. Crew members called an ambulance that took the 58-year-old actor to a hospital, where he remained Tuesday night, a person close to Odenkirk who was not authorized to speak publicly on the matter told The Associated Press.
BusinessPosted by
The Hill

Google to require workers be vaccinated if returning to campus

Google is requiring workers to be fully vaccinated against the coronavirus if they are returning to work on the company’s campuses. Chief Executive Sundar Pichai sent an email to employees on Wednesday announcing the vaccine requirement and saying the company's global work-from-home program will be extended until Oct. 18. The...
Texas StatePosted by
CNN

Jake Ellzey wins Texas special election runoff, CNN projects

CNN — Texas state Rep. Jake Ellzey will win the special election runoff in Texas’$2 6th Congressional District, CNN projects – without the endorsement of Donald Trump. The Republican overcame the former President’s backing of his opponent, Republican Susan Wright, to claim victory. Wright is the widow of the late Rep. Ron Wright, who had cancer and died in February after contracting Covid-19.

Comments / 0

Community Policy