Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Ossian, IA

DNR investigates fish kill in Winneshiek County

By IOWA DNR
Cedar Valley Daily Times
 18 days ago

OSSIAN—The DNR investigated a fish kill about 1.5 miles west of Ossian on Saturday, July 10. DNR staff found dead fish and a strong organic odor in Dry Branch Creek near County Road B32. Following the creek upstream, they identified the source as a soil conditioner leaking from an underground storage pit at the Milan Hageman farm. Hageman hauls it for land application on crop fields, storing the material until conditions are right for application.

www.communitynewspapergroup.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ossian, IA
Local
Iowa Government
Winneshiek County, IA
Government
County
Winneshiek County, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fish Kill#Dnr#Odor#Dead Fish#Dnr
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Democrats fall short of votes for extending eviction ban

House Democratic leaders failed to round up enough votes Friday to pass legislation extending the federal ban on evictions just two days before it is set to expire. Two Democratic lawmakers said that a possible House floor vote on Friday would ultimately be scrapped after leadership struggled all day to round up enough support.
CelebritiesPosted by
Fox News

Suni Lee's family goes wild watching Olympic daughter win gold

Suni Lee’s family watched the U.S. Olympic gymnast narrowly take the gold in the individual all-around competition on Thursday, cheering all the way from Minnesota. John Lee and Yeev Thoj are immigrants whose families fled Laos in the midst of the Vietnam War. Lee expressed his astonishment to WCCO radio in an interview after his daughter won.
MilitaryPosted by
NBC News

Navy charges sailor with setting fire that destroyed warship

SAN DIEGO — The U.S. Navy charged a sailor Thursday with starting a fire last year that destroyed the USS Bonhomme Richard docked off San Diego, marking the maritime branch's worst warship blaze outside of combat in recent memory. The amphibious assault ship burned for more than four days. Left...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

Amazon hit with record EU data privacy fine

July 30 (Reuters) - Amazon.com Inc (AMZN.O) has been hit with a record $886.6 million (746 million euros) European Union fine for processing personal data in violation of the bloc's GDPR rules, as privacy regulators take a more aggressive position on enforcement. The Luxembourg National Commission for Data Protection (CNPD)...

Comments / 0

Community Policy