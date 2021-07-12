DNR investigates fish kill in Winneshiek County
OSSIAN—The DNR investigated a fish kill about 1.5 miles west of Ossian on Saturday, July 10. DNR staff found dead fish and a strong organic odor in Dry Branch Creek near County Road B32. Following the creek upstream, they identified the source as a soil conditioner leaking from an underground storage pit at the Milan Hageman farm. Hageman hauls it for land application on crop fields, storing the material until conditions are right for application.www.communitynewspapergroup.com
Comments / 0