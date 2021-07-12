Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Minnesota State

Report: Minnesota children doing well overall; children of color far less so

By MISTY SCHWAB misty.schwab@apgsomn.com
southernminn.com
 17 days ago

When it comes to a child’s well being, the Children’s Defense Fund’s 2021 Kids Count Data Book ranks Minnesota third in the nation. The data compiles information from 16 indicators within four key domains: economic well being, education, health, and family and community context. But although improvements were made within Minnesota, not everyone flourished equally. The 2021 Kids Count Data Interactive shows racial disparities for Minnesota children who live in poverty (37% African American, 17% Latino and 6% white/non-Hispanic).

www.southernminn.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Government
City
Faribault, MN
Faribault, MN
Government
Rice County, MN
Society
State
Minnesota State
Faribault, MN
Society
Local
Minnesota Society
Rice County, MN
Government
County
Rice County, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Race And Ethnicity#Color#Poverty#Health Disparities#Community Health#African American#Latino#Non Hispanic#Children#Public Health#Dodge#Healthfinders#East African
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Society
News Break
Kids
News Break
Politics
News Break
Relationships
Related
SportsPosted by
The Associated Press

American gymnast Sunisa Lee takes Olympic gold

TOKYO (AP) — Sunisa Lee wanted to quit during quarantine. It all had become too much. The lingering pain from a broken foot. The deaths of two family members from COVID-19. Her father’s slow recovery from an accident that left him paralyzed. The urge eventually passed. It always does. Still,...
Alaska StatePosted by
The Associated Press

Alaska quake produces prolonged shaking, small tsunami

PERRYVILLE, Alaska (AP) — A powerful earthquake which struck just off Alaska’s southern coast caused prolonged shaking and prompted tsunami warnings that sent people scrambling for shelters. Residents reported only minor damage, but officials said that could change after sunrise and people get a better look. The National Tsunami Warning...
ReligionPosted by
Reuters

Former U.S. Cardinal McCarrick charged with molesting teen in 1974

July 29 (Reuters) - Former Roman Catholic Cardinal Theodore McCarrick has been charged with molesting a 16-year-old boy during a 1974 wedding reception, becoming the highest-ranking U.S. Catholic official to be criminally prosecuted for sexually abusing a minor. Documents filed in state court in Dedham, Massachusetts, on Wednesday show McCarrick,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy