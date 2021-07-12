Report: Minnesota children doing well overall; children of color far less so

When it comes to a child’s well being, the Children’s Defense Fund’s 2021 Kids Count Data Book ranks Minnesota third in the nation. The data compiles information from 16 indicators within four key domains: economic well being, education, health, and family and community context. But although improvements were made within Minnesota, not everyone flourished equally. The 2021 Kids Count Data Interactive shows racial disparities for Minnesota children who live in poverty (37% African American, 17% Latino and 6% white/non-Hispanic).