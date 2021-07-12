Cancel
Norwalk, CT

This neighborhood has Norwalk's lowest vaccination rate - and no city-run COVID clinics

By Abigail Brone
Register Citizen
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNORWALK — No city-run COVID-19 vaccination clinics have been held in the neighborhood with the lowest vaccination rate, but Norwalk officials are hoping to soon change that. Norwalk’s Woodward neighborhood had the lowest overall vaccination rate, with an average between 50 and 59 percent, while Norwalk Center had the highest with more than 90 percent, according to city data released Friday.

