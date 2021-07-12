Napa Valley’s Opus One Winery names Sarah Scott executive chef

Sarah Scott has been named as executive chef of the Opus One Winery in the Napa Valley. The Oakville-based winery stated Scott led the opening of the Robert Mondavi Wine and Food Center in Costa Mesa and later moved back up to Napa Valley to take on the role of senior executive chef at Robert Mondavi Winery. Most recently, she operated her own catering business and started Comfort Food To-Go during the pandemic, preparing meals weekly for over 400 customers.