Honoring a veteran

A smile of excitement and joy crossed Patrick Morrissey’s face as his family gathered at Settler’s Park with him Thursday afternoon, July 8.

Rick Gloria, Baker County’s Veteran Services Director, stood in his military uniform and saluted Morrissey for his service in World War II.

Morrissey, who turned 96 in March, was drafted into the military in 1943, not long after he had turned 18.

After D-Day, the June 6, 1944, Allied invasion of Nazi-controlled France, the Army needed tens of thousands of fresh troops. Morrissey, a private first class, went to France as a member of the 99th Infantry Division in September 1944.

In December 1944 Morrissey fought in one of the worst battles of the war, a German counterattack in Belgium known as the Battle of the Bulge.

In a February 2021 interview with the Baker City Herald, Morrissey recalled how two German divisions “plowed right through” his unit, mostly made up of soldiers who, like himself, had yet to experience combat.

Morrissey ended up about 25 miles behind the German lines, but he and a group of about 50 other American soldiers managed to make it back to their side of the lines, moving only at night.

But they weren’t yet safe.

Morrissey said American troops, mistaking his group for Germans, called in an artillery barrage. He made it through that frightening predicament unscathed, and was later promoted to staff sergeant.

Morrissey was in Austria, having advanced with his unit through Germany, when he learned, in May 1945, that the Germans had surrendered, ending the war in Europe.

After the war Morrissey didn’t have definite plans for his future until his mother, Margaret, told him that she and his stepfather, Robert Steward, had bought a cattle ranch in Keating Valley.

Soon after, Morrissey, who was born in Grass Valley, south of The Dalles, came for the first time to Baker County.

He earned a degree in animal sciences at Washington State University and then helped run the ranch.

Morrissey and his wife, Beth, who celebrated their 50th anniversary on Feb. 6, 2021, were active members of the community, instrumental in starting the Baker County YMCA and in constructing the current Baker City Church of the Nazarene.

During Thursday’s ceremony at Settler’s Park, Gloria presented Morrissey with the American flag and pinned a U.S. pin on Morrissey’s collar before saluting him.

Morrissey was then given a certificate in recognition of his service.

Standing with Morrissey were his daughter, Sara Lee, his stepdaughter, Betty Palmer, and his stepson Paul Johnson.

Lois Grushka, a social worker with Heart ’N Home Hospice, also gave Morrissey a card from the Heart ’N Home team, thanking him for his service.

Heart ’N Home has partnered with the National Hospice and Palliative Care Organization and the Veterans Administration to ensure excellent end-of-life care for the nation’s veterans and their families.

Gloria said he would like to schedule pinning ceremonies for other veterans.

“Hopefully we get to do this more often because our World War II veterans are going pretty quick; we don’t have too many of them left,” Gloria said.