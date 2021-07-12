Baker’s Big Dig

Work continues on Baker City’s biggest public works project in years, a $5.7 million job to build a new wastewater storage lagoon and a pipeline between the new and existing lagoons.

Michelle Owen, the city’s public works director, expects the project to be finished around May 2022.

The City Council voted in January of this year to hire Gyllenberg Construction of Baker City, the lowest among 10 bidders, to do the work.

In May, councilors approved a $150,000 addition to the initial $5.57 million contract due in part to winter storms that damaged petrochemical plants on the Gulf Coast and increased the cost of pipe.

The construction is the culmination of a project that’s been on the city’s agenda for about a decade.

Since the early 1960s the city has piped its wastewater to a complex of four lagoons off Imnaha Road about a mile north of town. The city adds chlorine to the wastewater to kill bacteria, then uses sulfur dioxide to remove the chlorine before the wastewater is released into the nearby Powder River.

But several years ago the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) told city officials that the agency would eventually prohibit the city from piping wastewater into the river because the water could promote algae blooms and otherwise pollute the river.

“Baker City Public Works has been working on a new method of disposing our effluent for a number of years and we finally got the go ahead to move to a land application as opposed to depositing our effluent into the Powder River,” Owen said,

City officials considered several alternatives, including using the treated wastewater to irrigate non-food crops near the current lagoons, but settled on the current plan that includes building a new pipeline and lagoon. In 2017, the city entered into a Mutual Agreement and Order (MAO) with DEQ that required the city to pursue a modification to the wastewater treatment process.

Owen said the new lagoon will increase the city’s wastewater storage capacity, making the city better able to deal with population growth.

The additional storage also will allow the city to hold water when there’s no need for irrigation water.

The city had to choose a lagoon site more than 10,000 feet from the Baker City Airport, because the lagoon could attract flocks of geese and other birds that can pose a danger to aircraft.

The city bought the 51-acre property in 2019 for $123,000. The site is at the eastern end of Baker Valley, south of Highway 203. The city also paid $37,900 for an easement across another property that the pipeline will cross.

Construction on the pipeline leading from the current lagoons to the new lagoon is underway on Lee Lane, north of the airport.

The seven-mile pipeline will have to dip beneath both the Powder River and Interstate 84. The pipeline will be about 10 feet beneath the freeway, said Jeremy Wilson of Anderson-Perry and Associates, the city’s engineering firm on the project.

Wilson expects the pipeline to be finished by this fall based on current installation rates.

Owen said the pipeline will be gravity-fed from the current lagoons to the new lagoon.

“When it comes to irrigation season, this pipeline that we’re constructing can be pressurized so it can go either way because there’s an irrigator on the lagoon end and on the storage pond end,” Owen said. “So the pipeline can be pressurized so it can serve those irrigation needs during that irrigation season.”

That will allow wastewater to flow by gravity from the current lagoons to the new lagoon, and also to be pumped the opposite direction.

Owen said treated wastewater will be used for irrigation at both sites.

In November 2020 the City Council agreed to have the city borrow as much as $7.5 million from the state to pay for the wastewater project. The city will repay the loan over 30 years with a 1.36% annual interest rate. Annual payments would be about $300,000.

The loan agreement is for up to $8 million, but Owen said the program includes a loan forgiveness of $500,000, so the maximum the city would actually borrow and finance is $7.5 million.

Based on the bid amount from Gyllenberg Construction, the city likely won’t need to borrow the full amount.

Owen said the city initially had hoped to finish the work in October or November of this year.

But delays in obtaining permits and some materials — including the pipe issue related to the Gulf Coast winter storms — have pushed back the estimated completion date to next spring.

Some parts of the construction, including installing the liner for the new lagoon, can’t be done during cool weather, she said.

“So the goal was to have it done this fall,” Owen said. “If we had a really warm November, maybe. But I think more realistically we say it’ll be May of 2022.”