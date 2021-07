A 57-year-old Fontana man with memory loss who went missing in Castaic has been found, authorities announced Monday.

Luis Manuel Arellano was last seen about 4:30 p.m. Sunday in the 32000 block of Castaic Lake Drive, and the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department sought the public’s help to locate him.

The LASD announced Monday afternoon that Arellano had been found.

No further details were provided.