Mclean County, IL

WGLT's Sound Ideas - Monday 7/12/21

By Abigail Schombert
wglt.org
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNursing homes suffered financially during the pandemic as families avoided putting residents there. Perhaps a quarter of long term care facilities won't make it through the next year. The McLean County Nursing Home might have taken less of a hit than most. Bloomington Normal landlords say a lot of tenants haven't paid rent in a long time. They say they don't want to evict anyone, but will do what they have to. And the Mayor of Normal sayeth the state legislature giveth and the state legislature taketh away. A transfer of firefighters and police from tier two to tier one pension plans wipes out previous efficiencies.

www.wglt.org

Comments / 0

Comments / 0

