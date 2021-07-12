Cancel
Baseball

2018: No. 21 — Brice Turang, SS, Santiago High School (Calif.)

 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn unexpected challenge for a playoff spot in 2017 dropped the Brewers to No. 21 in the 2018 draft and Milwaukee used that pick on Turang, a high school shortstop who had committed to Louisiana State University. Instead of joining LSU, Turang signed with Milwaukee, which gave him a $3.4...

MLB27 First News

Pittsburgh Pirates sign top-overall pick at below slot value

PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WKBN) – The Pittsburgh Pirates have officially signed the top-overall pick in the 2021 MLB Draft, Henry Davis, on Sunday. Davis was introduced to the fans during the Pirates game against the Mets. According to reports, Pittsburgh signed Davis to a $6.5 million signing bonus, which is under...
MLBsouthernminn.com

Hot bats propel Cleveland Spiders over Janesville Jays

On a damp and chilly July night in Le Center, the Cleveland Spiders hot bats gave them an early edge over the Janesville Jays which they carried all the way for the win. The Spiders earned the 7-4 win at Ray Plut Field after putting six runs on the board in the first four innings allowing the pitchers to settle into a groove and let the defense make plays. Shortstop Jake Rimstad noted, "We played good in the field and got hits when we needed them."
New Orleans, LAuptownmessenger.com

Tulane Baseball Camp is open for middle and high school students (sponsored)

Tulane Summer Baseball Camp is gearing up for more fun!. Registration for the Tulane Summer Baseball Academy middle school camp and the high school showcase are open for all. The July portion of the exciting and informative youth camps will be open to all boys and girls from middle school to high school — providing first-class instruction and the tools that they can take with them moving forward in their playing careers.
Mississippi Statewtva.com

MSU and ICC pitcher Houston Harding is going pro

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) - The former ICC pitcher, who played a big role in Mississippi State baseball’s run to the national title, says he’s going pro. Houston Harding announced his decision on Wednesday. He’s going to sign a free-agent deal with the Los Angeles Angels. The Walls native came to...
Mississippi StateDaily Corinthian

Predicting Mississippi State football 2021, game-by-game

For those who don’t know, I grew up a Mississippi State fan before switching my loyalty to Ole Miss in 1980 when I visited Oxford on a recruiting trip while in high school. I’m a Rebel at heart but I still pull for the Bulldogs, as long as they’re not playing the red-and-blue.
MLBchatsports.com

Pittsburgh Pirates: Santiago Florez Gets Promoted To High A

MINNEAPOLIS, MN- AUGUST 15: A Pittsburgh Pirates hat on the dugout steps against the Minnesota Twins on August 15, 2018 at Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The Twins defeated the Pirates 6-4. (Photo by Brace Hemmelgarn/Minnesota Twins/Getty Images) *** Local Caption ***. The Pittsburgh Pirates have promoted one of their...
Nebraska Statesouthernminn.com

Nebraska roster updates: Walk-on transfers added at wide receiver and defensive back

Nebraska has made walk-on additions to its wide receiver and defensive back corps. Chancellor Brewington, a transfer from Northern Arizona, hasn't played in a game since 2018. But the 6-foot-3, 185-pound redshirt junior comes to Lincoln after catching 31 passes for 396 yards and two touchdowns as a true freshman in 2017 and 23 for 246 and a score as a sophomore in 2018.
Mississippi State247Sports

The Conversation: Jake Mangum

Jake Mangum was the face of the Mississippi State baseball program throughout most of his college career. With four years of Bulldog baseball to his credit, Mangum set a new SEC career record for hits. In addition to rising the top of that mountain, Mangum was part of four NCAA tournament teams, three Super Regionals, two Omaha trips and an SEC championship.
MLBmilb.com

Alex Bregman to Begin Rehab Assignment with Skeeters

(SUGAR LAND, Texas) – Two-time All-Star third baseman Alex Bregman is set to begin an MLB Rehab Assignment with the Sugar Land Skeeters on Monday, the Houston Astros today announced. Bregman has been on the 10-Day Injured List since June 17 with a left quad strain. In 59 games with...
Mississippi StateWREG

Mississippi State extends coach Lemonis after CWS title

STARKVILLE, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi State says head baseball coach Chris Lemonis has signed a long-term contract extension, less than a month after guiding the Bulldogs to their first College World Series national championship. A release states that Lemonis will earn a base salary of $1.25 million next year, followed...
MLBnumberfire.com

Tyler Stephenson sitting for Cincinnati Monday

The Cincinnati Reds did not list Tyler Stephenson as a starter for Monday's game against the Chicago Cubs. Stephenson will take the afternoon off while Tucker Barnhart starts behind home plate and bats eighth. Our models project Stephenson for 161 more plate appearances this season, with 4 home runs, 20...
MLBallfans.co

2021 Mets Draft profile: Matt Rudick

Matthew Rudick attended Scripps Ranch High School in his hometown of San Diego. He lettered all four years he was there, standing out as an outfielder and as a left-handed pitcher. At the plate, he hit a cumulative .360/.426/.508 with 8 home runs, 28 stolen bases, and 43 walks to 24 strikeouts in 118 total games. On the mound, he posted a 0.93 ERA in 90.1 innings, allowing 56 hits, walking 32 and striking out 107. He was named 2016 Eastern League Player of the Year after hitting .481/.523/.712 with 5 homers and 14 stolen bases and posting a 1.48 ERA in 28.1 innings with 22 hits, 9 walks, and 33 strikeouts, and was considered one of the better prep players to come out of California available in the 2017 MLB Draft. He ended up going undrafted and honored his commitment to San Diego State.
MLBPosted by
247Sports

All-Pac 12 catcher Troy Claunch transferring to Texas A&M

The NCAA has recently ruled that student-athletes will be able to transfer once in their careers without having to sit out a year. One team at Texas A&M that is taking advantage of that is the baseball program. New head coach Jim Schlossnagle and his staff have been very aggressive...
MLBESPN

Indians claim LHP Alex Young off waivers from Diamondbacks

CLEVELAND --  The Cleveland Indians claimed left-hander Alex Young off waivers from the Arizona Diamondbacks on Monday. Young went 2-6 with a 6.26 ERA in two stints with the Diamondbacks this season. He made 30 appearances and two starts before being designated for assignment on July 21. The Indians...
Starkville, MSDaily Corinthian

MSU signs Lemonis to contract extension

STARKVILLE — Chris Lemonis, the 2021 National Coach of the Year who guided Mississippi State to a national championship less than a month ago, has signed a long-term contract extension as head coach of the Diamond Dawgs, MSU Director of Athletics John Cohen announced Monday. “Chris has made an immediate...
MLBESPN

Texas Rangers sign No. 2 overall pick Jack Leiter with $7.9M bonus

Second overall pick Jack Leiter signed Wednesday with the Texas Rangers, getting a $7,922,000 signing bonus that is the largest for a drafted pitcher in 10 years. The deal for the right-hander out of Vanderbilt, and the son of former big league lefty Al Leiter, was for just above the recommended $7,789,900 slot for the second player taken in baseball's amateur draft on July 11.

