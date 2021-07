On Wednesday Dallas County health officials said as COVID-19 cases continue to rise, they're also seeing a trend in kids under the age of 12. "We certainly have cases in some of the daycares, I think probably the last two weeks it hit a peak in some of those numbers," said Dr. Philip Huang, Director of Dallas County Health and Human Services. "Many of the cases are in the staff as opposed to the kids, but certainly we have quite a few in the kids also."