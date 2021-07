A new survey has found that the majority of Americans live paycheck to paycheck, and the problem is worst for millennials – and it’s not just about lifestyle choices.The report, published by Pymnts and LendingClub in June, found that 54 per cent of Americans have little money left over each month after bills and other regular expenses.While living paycheck to paycheck may be a problem usually associated with low-income earners, the survey of 29,000 people found that 53 per cent of those who earn between $50,000 and $100,000 per year live on a constrained budget.Even 40 per cent of those...