Manhattan, KS

Eddie K. Lutz

 16 days ago

Eddie K. Lutz, 84, of Manhattan, passed away on Friday, July 9th, at the Valley Vista, Good Samaritan Society – Wamego long-term care facility. Eddie was born on August 10, 1936 in Manhattan, KS, the son of Martha Lorena (Prestwood) Lutz and William John Lutz. He was preceded in death by his parents, his three brothers: Billy Lutz, Bob Lutz, John Lutz, one Sister-in-Law, Rita (Sanders) Lutz, two brothers-in-law: Bill Gregg and Rudy Kramer, two nieces, Kay (Kramer) Cain and Jeanie (Gregg) Lowe, and four nephews Randy Skinner, Steve Norton, Marshall Stewart, and Joe Cain. He is survived by his two sisters, Betty (Lutz) Kramer, Berris “Pooch” (Lutz) Gregg and numerous nephews, nieces, cousins, and their families.

