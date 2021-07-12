Cancel
Mcpherson, KS

Linda L (Ayers) Foster

 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLinda Louise (Ayers) Foster, 65, of McPherson, Kansas, passed away on Thursday, July 8, 2021 after a long battle of COPD and lung cancer. Linda was born on September 27, 1955 to William Carson and Thelma Rose Ayres in Arkansas. As a child, she excelled in many sports, especially basketball. After graduating from Hill City, Kansas High School in 1973 she was awarded a basketball scholarship to Colby Community College. She was an excellent cook and pursued that as her lifetime career. She took several classes and became a certified baker. Linda was known to make the best homemade cinnamon rolls around. Linda served as a baker and cook at school and at McPherson Hospital where she retired 18 months ago. Linda loved to bake her famous cinnamon rolls, to play bingo, thoroughly enjoyed scratching lottery tickets for winners, enjoyed being with people, and being at her children and grandchildren’s sporting events which she seldom missed. She was also a big KU fan. Her kindness to others will always be remembered.

