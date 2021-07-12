Jamahl Mosley introduced as new head coach of Orlando Magic

Colin Cowherd: “This Lakers locker room was not great I’m told. LeBron was frustrated with AD, Frank Vogel who loves his bigs to be in shape was frustrated with AD, and Dennis Schroder was driving everybody crazy, specifically Kyle Kuzma. I’m told Frank Vogel is no guarantee to make it through the entire year next year – that’s the kind of toxicity they were dealing with… This Lakers locker room is not great right now. Never forget that this is what happens in LeBron’s career when he doesn’t win a title. 2010, he leaves the Cavs for the Heat. In 2014 he left the Heat for the Cavs. 2016 he fired David Blatt the coach in Cleveland. 2017 he tried to get Kyrie Irving traded. 2018 he left the Cavs for the Lakers. In 2019 he blew out all the players and they traded for AD. LeBron’s favorite movie is ‘The Godfather’ and he loves Michael Corleone. You get whacked if you don’t get business done. When you go back to his career the last decade, when he doesn’t win a title big stuff happens virtually every year. BIG stuff is coming. It may be Dame, it may be Bradley Beal, I would not be shocked if AD got traded. I don’t think it will happen, but the dude is not committed as much as LeBron is. Dame and Bradley Beal are in the weight room all offseason, and AD is increasingly hurt. I’m not saying it’s going to happen, but if LeBron doesn’t win and it looks ugly and people start bailing on LeBron, BIG STUFF happens.” (Full Video Above)