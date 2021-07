Goldman Sachs plans to create an ETF linked to companies like Nokia, Facebook, Microsoft etc. The ETF will mimic the German Solactive Index. Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE: GS) has joined a growing list of companies carving out a niche in the crypto world via ETF. On Monday, the world-renowned investment bank filed with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) for a ‘DeFi’ ETF that will track the major stocks of tech-oriented companies. Some of these companies include Nokia, Google, Fujitsu, Microsoft, and Accenture.