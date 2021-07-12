Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Louisville, KY

Spotlight on the Arts: Examining Democracy in America

By Matthew Moore
lanereport.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA traveling art exhibit presented by the Smithsonian Institution that explores American democracy is making its way across the commonwealth this year. “Voices & Votes: Democracy in America” is part of the Smithsonian’s Museum on Main Street program in cooperation with Kentucky Humanities. The exhibit – which is based on an exhibition currently on display at the Smithsonian’s National Museum of American History called “American Democracy: A Great Leap of Faith”—examines the nearly 250-year-old American experiment of government “of, by and for the people” and how each generation since continues to question how to form “a more perfect union.”

www.lanereport.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Louisville, KY
Entertainment
Louisville, KY
Government
Somerset, KY
Government
City
Louisville, KY
Local
Kentucky Government
City
Madisonville, KY
City
Somerset, KY
City
Wilmore, KY
Local
Kentucky Entertainment
City
La Grange, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Smithsonian Museum#Democracy#Art Exhibit#The Arts#Museum On Main Street#Kentucky Humanities#Americans#Voices Votes
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
News Break
Museums
News Break
Arts
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Visual Art
News Break
Politics
Related
SportsPosted by
The Associated Press

American gymnast Sunisa Lee takes Olympic gold

TOKYO (AP) — Sunisa Lee wanted to quit during quarantine. It all had become too much. The lingering pain from a broken foot. The deaths of two family members from COVID-19. Her father’s slow recovery from an accident that left him paralyzed. The urge eventually passed. It always does. Still,...
Mental HealthPosted by
Fox News

Michael Phelps on Simone Biles' situation: 'It broke my heart'

Simone Biles' decision to withdraw from two Tokyo Olympics gymnastics events sent shockwaves across the world this week and led to empathy from retired swimmer Michael Phelps. Phelps is one of the most-decorated Olympic swimmers of all time and in his retirement has raised awareness for mental health issues. He told NBC Sports’ Mike Tirico on Wednesday that Biles’ situation over the last few days "broke my heart."
Alaska StatePosted by
The Associated Press

Alaska quake produces prolonged shaking, small tsunami

PERRYVILLE, Alaska (AP) — A powerful earthquake which struck just off Alaska’s southern coast caused prolonged shaking and prompted tsunami warnings that sent people scrambling for shelters. Residents reported only minor damage, but officials said that could change after sunrise and people get a better look. The National Tsunami Warning...

Comments / 0

Community Policy