Spotlight on the Arts: Examining Democracy in America

A traveling art exhibit presented by the Smithsonian Institution that explores American democracy is making its way across the commonwealth this year. “Voices & Votes: Democracy in America” is part of the Smithsonian’s Museum on Main Street program in cooperation with Kentucky Humanities. The exhibit – which is based on an exhibition currently on display at the Smithsonian’s National Museum of American History called “American Democracy: A Great Leap of Faith”—examines the nearly 250-year-old American experiment of government “of, by and for the people” and how each generation since continues to question how to form “a more perfect union.”