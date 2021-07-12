Cancel
Abilene, KS

Ella JoAnn (McMahon) Callahan

Cover picture for the articleElla JoAnn (McMahon) Callahan passed away July 11th, 2021 in Abilene Ks with her daughter holding her hand. EllaJo was born August 30, 1932 in Falls City NE to Patrick and Marcella (Coyne) McMahon. She grew up in Falls City. The family moved to Abilene when EllaJo was a sophomore in High School. She Graduated from AHS in 1950 and continued her education and graduated from Mount St. Scholastica College in Atchison, Kansas in 1954 with an Education Degree.

