There are two food items I could eat every day and never get sick of—peanut butter and potatoes (respectively). You can blame the latter on my Irish roots. Growing up, almost every dinner involved spuds in some form. Mashed potatoes, smashed potatoes, roasted potatoes, and baked potatoes—I love them all. But, I'd be lying if I said all potatoes were created equally because they're not. This is especially true when it comes to French fries.