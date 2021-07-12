Willis Irwin Peterson - February 11, 1941-July 8, 2021 (age 80)

Willis’ life began on February 11, 1941, in the Hillsboro Hospital. He was the son of Curtis R. and Winifred (Nansen) Peterson. Willis was in the first graduating class of Centre High School (1959). He played football and was in the band. He continued his education at Kansas State University where he was a member of the Sigma Nu Fraternity (Alpha Iota Chapter) and Army ROTC. Willis graduated in 1964 with a degree in Milling Technology. Willis operated the Cargill Mill in Wichita for 15 plus years and previously, he worked in the oil fields.