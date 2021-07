Wanda Louise (Herzet) Carr passed away on Thursday July 8, 2021 at the age of 97. She was born on October 18, 1923 in rural Marion County. Wanda was the daughter of Fred A. and Dixie Louise (Fox) Herzet. She grew up on a farm with her 4 brothers and 2 sisters. She attended a country school and graduated from Marion High School in 1940. As a teenager, Wanda worked at the Elgin Hotel in the housekeeping department.