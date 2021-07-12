Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health

Cunningham’s Corner

By DOUGLAS CUNNINGHAM
putnamcountycourier.com
 16 days ago

Here’s the question: Are we now in the dog days of summer and things are slow, sultry? Or are we coming out of the pandemic and they’re booming along?. Maybe both, though they would seem to be mutually exclusive, right?. Infrastructure: Another ...

www.putnamcountycourier.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Infrastructure
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
Related
Savannah, GAwtoc.com

Coach’s Corner in Savannah partners with healthcare provider for shot-for-shot program

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Continued vaccine hesitancy, combined with the Delta variant continuing to spread, is sparking new urgency for everyone to get their shot. “It’s been quite a rollercoaster ride I guess you could say. You didn’t really see this coming, when it did come you just had to adjust to whatever you could to make it through it which we’ve tried to do the best at,” said John Henderson, the operating partner at Coach’s Corner.
ReligionThe Post and Courier

CHAPLAIN'S CORNER: The joy of commitment

Someone compared an individual with a wavering sense of commitment to a baseball player who attempts to steal second base while keeping his foot on first. This word picture focuses on how persons can deprive themselves of the joy of commitment by clinging to things that feel safe. Anytime we commit ourselves to something or someone, we encounter a risk; refusal to take it means that we never fully love. While the Bible describes this instability as a wave tossed at sea, it also points to faith as the answer: “But when you ask, you must believe and not doubt” (James 1:6a).
Kidslongislandadvance.net

Calarco's Corner

Raising a child is challenging even under normal circumstances, but with a devastating pandemic closing schools and childcare providers shutting their doors, this past year has been exceptionally …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and improved website. To continue...
Columbia County, NYhudsonvalley360.com

Chairman’s Corner: Dean Knox

On April 18, Columbia County lost one of its most dedicated and longtime employees, Dean Knox, to complications of COVID-19. At the time of his death, Dean was serving in the position of Director of Engineering with the county’s Department of Public Works. A resident of Ghent, he and his...
PetsOroville Mercury-Register

Welcome home | Casey’s Corner

After you lose a beloved pet — whether to illness, injury, or just old age — for a time you feel so broken you’re sure you’ll never be able to bring another creature into your life. After all, you think, how can I ever replace the one I lost?. Of...
Muskogee, OKMuskogee Daily Phoenix

KILGORE'S CORNER: Beast Feast is back

In the summer of 2007, a group of friends who love to hunt, fish, and enjoy nature got together and formed BOOM Outdoors. BOOM (Bringing Outdoor Opportunities to Men) is a Christian-based organization that works to provide outdoor opportunities for men and their families. The hottest ticket in town this...
Bell County, TXTemple Daily Telegram

Pastor's Corner: Ready to get back in the game

Summer has arrived, and the travel urge is upon many of us. The kids are out of school, COVID appears to be easing up around us (though there are still areas where one should exercise caution), and businesses are reopening. Why would someone not want to get out and get...
Societylegalnews.com

Counselor's Corner: Life is only the present moment

Life is this moment. To worry about the past is useless. To worry about the future is unnecessary. To focus on how other people should be is a waste of energy. To become negative in thinking imprisons us. Condemning other people in some emotional manner helps no one. Condemning another person to hell is not motivating another person to become more loving.
Davie County, NCourdavie.com

The Literary Corner: Renegade Writer’s Guild

The date was Jan. 1, 2025, and I had been invited to attend this reunion of previous programmers who had aged out of Microsoft. I had enjoyed some interesting days as a reporter for the local newspaper in Redmond, Wash. But this event and the resulting articles and publicity had been a marvelous boost to my career and talent.
ReligionWatauga Democrat

Quiet Corner: It's about time

The Lord God said, “It is not good for the man to be alone. I will make a helper suitable for him.” Genesis 2:18. Have you ever watched the second hand on a clock as it ticks off the seconds of time? Have you pondered that with each tick, time becomes the past and hurries to the future? How many times do you say, “There are just not enough hours in a day.” Well the saying is true; time waits for no man.
Politicsfranklincounty.news

In no one's pocket, and everyone's corner

Editor's Note: The following is the eulogy delivered by Karen Cox-Dennis at the June 27 memorial service for Apalachicola Mayor Kevin Begos, who passed away June 19 at the age of 63. There’s much more to Kevin Begos, then any of us could ever really know. Although he only served...
Napa County, CANapa Valley Register

Betty Rhodes, Senior Corner: Molly's Angels' programs for seniors

Today we are very fortunate to have with us the executive director of Molly’s Angels, Julia Orr, at our gathering. Betty: “For those who are unaware of the name, Molly’s Angels, would you please explain exactly who and what Molly’s Angels is?”. Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe...
Societylegalnews.com

Counselor's Corner: Negativity weakens: Love strengthens

Negative people weaken a culture. Loving people strengthen a culture. When I judge and condemn another person in my thoughts, I put myself in an emotional prison which shuts out the light of being positive and loving. When I am loving and kind in my inner attitude and in my...
ReligionShawnee News-Star

Minister's Corner: When the rainbow fades

My family and I just returned from vacation in the Black Hills area of South Dakota. One spot we visited was Badlands National Park. The landscape of the Badlands is like nothing I have ever seen in person and looks like something out of Star Wars with a little a bit of what I picture the Palestinian desert to look like. One evening we hoped to catch the sunset over the Pinnacles overlook area with its seemingly endless expanse and layered rock whose colors are accentuated as the sun dips below its horizon. Our opportunity looked bleak as we left our hotel with rain pelting the windshield and ominous clouds looming overhead. Not a minute into the drive out we noticed a rainbow in the sky, the family commented on it but honestly I did not give it much of a thought. It was when we got to the Pinnacles overlook parking lot that I became really captivated. There was the rainbow again! In the surprisingly beautiful desolation of the Badlands the rainbow splashed color and gave hope that a rainstorm might hold off and a picturesque sunset might be visible. Then it was gone. I was frantically taking pictures on my phone to capture the moment and the rainbow faded out of sight. We were not disappointed in the sunset. We waited, a crown gathered, and it was beautiful, a witness to God’s subtle majesty. But I could not shake the rainbow out of my pondering thoughts.
RecipesRed Bluff Daily News

CattleWomen’s Corner: Beef and grape salad recipe offered

This recipe for beef and grape salad is from Best of Beef recipes at National Beef Cook Off. Combine mayonnaise, curry powder and soy sauce; mix well. Yield: 1/2 cup. Trim excess fat from boneless beef top sirloin steak. Partially freeze steak to firm; cut into 1/2 inch pieces. Heat oil and soy sauce in wok over medium heat until hot. Add beef; stir-fry 5 to 10 minutes or until beef is just slightly pink. Pour off drippings. Refrigerate beef until cool. Meanwhile combine celery, water chestnuts and almonds. Add beef and toss lightly; cover and refrigerate.
Dover, NHFosters Daily Democrat

A Freethinker’s Corner joins Dover Chamber

DOVER – The Greater Dover Chamber of Commerce recently held a ribbon cutting to welcome A Freethinker’s Corner Books & More as a member of the chamber. Located at 652 Central Ave. in Dover, A Freethinker’s Corner is an independent new and used bookstore with the vision to encourage thinking, acting, and being "outside the box" by investment in both self and community.
Kuttawa, KYHerald Ledger

Christian's History Corner: 'All in the family'

Almost one year has passed since the demolition of a local Lyon County landmark, the Glenn and Melton Furniture and Hardware Store in downtown Kuttawa. To mark this anniversary, Christian’s History Corner is running an article written by Philip Glenn’s granddaughters, Beth Melton Stinnett and Sara Melton Henson, that explores their family’s lasting legacy over the past century. Prolific American scholar and editor Charles Angoff once observed that “history is a symphony of echoes heard and unheard. It is a poem with events as verses.” The following notes, the melodies that form through Beth and Sara’s thoughtful prose, do much to enrich Kuttawa’s beautiful historical symphony.
RecipesAPG of Wisconsin

Annie's Culinary Corner: Frittata fit for the fittest

Since the summer Olympics begin this week in Tokyo, it seemed to make sense to share something Greek and Japanese for a healthy meatless menu. This versatile and delicious frittata recipe, adapted from Mollie Katzen, feeds a crowd quickly and economically. Substitute other vegetables and herbs, if you wish, and even use Parmesan cheese for half of the feta.
Food & Drinkshometownnewsvolusia.com

Chef's Corner: Food for warm summer days

I am going on a liquor diet. Just give me a cool adult beverage. I’ll wait until fall to eat again. I am going to North Carolina for the summer. Well that last option is pretty extreme. Except the part about going to North Carolina, that sounds like fun. Unfortunately...
Carmel Hamlet, NYputnamcountycourier.com

Score Changes for Fiddler’s Green

For the first time in 40 years, Fiddler’s Green, a popular pub and restaurant located at the Putnam Plaza in Carmel, is owned by someone other than a member of the Feighery clan. Tom Feighery who has operated the business for decades after his ...

Comments / 0

Community Policy