Cunningham’s Corner

My family and I just returned from vacation in the Black Hills area of South Dakota. One spot we visited was Badlands National Park. The landscape of the Badlands is like nothing I have ever seen in person and looks like something out of Star Wars with a little a bit of what I picture the Palestinian desert to look like. One evening we hoped to catch the sunset over the Pinnacles overlook area with its seemingly endless expanse and layered rock whose colors are accentuated as the sun dips below its horizon. Our opportunity looked bleak as we left our hotel with rain pelting the windshield and ominous clouds looming overhead. Not a minute into the drive out we noticed a rainbow in the sky, the family commented on it but honestly I did not give it much of a thought. It was when we got to the Pinnacles overlook parking lot that I became really captivated. There was the rainbow again! In the surprisingly beautiful desolation of the Badlands the rainbow splashed color and gave hope that a rainstorm might hold off and a picturesque sunset might be visible. Then it was gone. I was frantically taking pictures on my phone to capture the moment and the rainbow faded out of sight. We were not disappointed in the sunset. We waited, a crown gathered, and it was beautiful, a witness to God’s subtle majesty. But I could not shake the rainbow out of my pondering thoughts.