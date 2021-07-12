Cunningham’s Corner

Almost one year has passed since the demolition of a local Lyon County landmark, the Glenn and Melton Furniture and Hardware Store in downtown Kuttawa. To mark this anniversary, Christian’s History Corner is running an article written by Philip Glenn’s granddaughters, Beth Melton Stinnett and Sara Melton Henson, that explores their family’s lasting legacy over the past century. Prolific American scholar and editor Charles Angoff once observed that “history is a symphony of echoes heard and unheard. It is a poem with events as verses.” The following notes, the melodies that form through Beth and Sara’s thoughtful prose, do much to enrich Kuttawa’s beautiful historical symphony.
