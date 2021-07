Have you heard of cat grass? You might have come across it while shopping for supplies and food at your local pet store, and you might have seen it on your favorite online pet shops too. But what is it, and is it a good idea to give it to your cat? Well, it turns out that cat grass is popular with a lot of kitties, and it can provide several benefits. Check out the information below to learn a bit about cat grass, and to take a look at some of the options that are available for purchase.