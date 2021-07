The Market Composite Index, a measure of mortgage loan application volume, increased 5.7% on a seasonally-adjusted basis from one week earlier. On an unadjusted basis, the Index increased 6% over the previous week. The Refinance Index rose 9% from the previous week, and was 10% lower than the same week one year ago. The seasonally-adjusted Purchase Index decreased 2% from one week earlier. The unadjusted Purchase Index decreased 1% compared to the previous week, and was 18% lower than the same week a year ago.