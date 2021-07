Walt Disney World is primarily known for its four iconic theme parks. However, visitors may not realize just how much there is to explore outside of the parks. Walt Disney World was built to be an all-encompassing destination—that you really could spend an entire week there without leaving Disney property. Whether you choose to spend a day or two of your vacation away from the parks or just cap off some of your park days with extra recreation, there really is something for everyone at Walt Disney World beyond the parks.