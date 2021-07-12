MIAA, NFHS bylaws prohibit NIL compensation for high school athletes

High school athletes in Massachusetts and across the country should stick to their PPG stats, SAT scores and OMG emojis because NIL looks DOA at secondary schools. “Our 51 member associations have bylaws in place that protect amateurism, that don’t allow for kids to be paid for their identity as a high school athlete wearing that high school jersey. We want to protect that, we do not want kids to be benefitting from name, image, and likeness as it pertains to their student-athlete identity,” said Karissa Niehoff, executive director of the National Federation of State High School Associations , on Monday.