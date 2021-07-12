Carjacker snatches truckload of golden retriever puppies at gunpoint

First, let's fast-forward to answer the most important question: No puppies were harmed in the making of this dumb-criminal story. Now, back to the beginning: A Bay Area man with a litter of golden retriever puppies for sale agreed to meet a potential buyer in public, in Hayward, Calif. The potential buyer turned out to be an actual carjacker who pulled a gun and demanded the puppy seller yield his Chevy Avalanche. The gunman hopped in and drove away — with puppies still inside, in much the same way some carjackers drive off with kids in their carseats. Before long, police give chase, and the puppyjacker managed to flip the Avalanche onto its roof. He fled on foot, which didn't last long. Chase over, perp apprehended.