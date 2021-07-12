Cancel
Charles City, IA

Charles City Extends Chamber, CCADC Development Agreements

By Mark Pitz
kchanews.com
 16 days ago

The City of Charles City will contribute over a quarter million dollars over the next three years to help fund programs through the Charles City Chamber of Commerce. The City Council recently approved to continue their development agreement with the chamber that will provide the chamber itself $25,000 a year. City Administrator Steve Diers says the city will also provide funding for the popular Downtown Facade Program, which the chamber oversees.

kchanews.com

