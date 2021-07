As a child grows and develops, the neurons in their brain are said to branch like trees. Being around this very type of foliage could actually help the process along. A long-term study among 3,568 students in London, between the ages of 9 and 15, has found those kids who spent more time near woodlands showed improved cognitive performance and mental health in adolescence. On the other hand, other natural environments, like grasslands or lakes and rivers, didn't appear to have the same impact. "These findings contribute to our understanding of natural-environment types as an important protective factor for adolescents' cognitive development and...